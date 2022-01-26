GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 495 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after acquiring an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.47. The stock had a trading volume of 578,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,929. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $298.59 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

