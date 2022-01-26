GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 295 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $12,073,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,466. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

