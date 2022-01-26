GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.84. The company had a trading volume of 157,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.89 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

