GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,624. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.76 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

