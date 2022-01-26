GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $23,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $101.54. 7,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,852. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.