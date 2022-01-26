Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 126,374 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,818,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $634,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

NYSE:HLT opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average is $137.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

