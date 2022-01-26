Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,077 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Digital Realty Trust worth $728,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.37 and its 200 day moving average is $159.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

