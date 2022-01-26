Geode Capital Management LLC Has $783.50 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Biogen worth $783,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIIB opened at $222.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $468.55.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
