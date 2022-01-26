Geode Capital Management LLC Has $704 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $704,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

