Geode Capital Management LLC Has $666.08 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Uber Technologies worth $666,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 50.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,413,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $197,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

