General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.58. 338,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of -173.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

