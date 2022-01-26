General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

GE stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.09. 440,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,822. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of -173.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

