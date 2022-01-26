General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73. General Dynamics also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.15 EPS.

GD traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.65. 22,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.71.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

