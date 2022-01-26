Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $11.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.26.

Shares of GNRC opened at $276.32 on Monday. Generac has a 52 week low of $243.21 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.52 and a 200-day moving average of $407.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

