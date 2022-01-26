GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($47.37).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €41.50 ($47.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($55.17).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

