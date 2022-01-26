GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GATX opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.71. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GATX. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.99.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

