GateToken (GT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.38 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $506.37 million and $5.38 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $6.48 or 0.00016959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006349 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,186,701 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

