Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.45

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.45 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.40). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42), with a volume of 313,759 shares traded.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of £88.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.45.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £320,000 ($431,732.33).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

