Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7,920.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,920 ($106.85) and last traded at GBX 7,965 ($107.46), with a volume of 22337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,175 ($110.29).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($168.65) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,387.94 and its 200-day moving average is £104.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 65 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($134.73) per share, for a total transaction of £2,296.78 ($3,098.73).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

