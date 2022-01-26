G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.53

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 4101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

