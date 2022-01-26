FY2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.70.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,310 over the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 28.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.