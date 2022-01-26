FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.95). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

