FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $11.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $227.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $241.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

