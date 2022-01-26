FY2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Cut by Analyst

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.44.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$18.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$11.48 and a 12-month high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.50 million.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$202,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,096,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,503,291.39.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

