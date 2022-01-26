FY2021 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Cut by Analyst

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

