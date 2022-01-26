FY2021 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Cut by Cormark

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. BCE has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $53.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BCE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in BCE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 778,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.