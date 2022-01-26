FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.79). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KDNY. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $12.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $560.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,645,000 shares of company stock worth $26,252,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 134,625 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 102.4% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 416,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 210,768 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,133 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

