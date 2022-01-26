FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Addus HomeCare Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Addus HomeCare in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.08.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after buying an additional 103,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 604,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.