FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 57.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,901 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for about 1.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $23,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FCN opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.65.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

