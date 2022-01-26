Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 501,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.