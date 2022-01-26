Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,681 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 37,925 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 165,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 198,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,023 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

