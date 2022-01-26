Fortis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF makes up 1.7% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTF opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.33 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

