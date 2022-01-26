Fortis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $236.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

