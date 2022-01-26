Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 17.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 71.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 863,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,188,000 after purchasing an additional 99,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,508,576. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

