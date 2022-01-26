Fortis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33,988.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 783,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,726 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $300.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

