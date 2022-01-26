Fortis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 338,945.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 338,945 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Shopify worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $892.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,342.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,434.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,553.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

