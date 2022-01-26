Fortis Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

