Fortis Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

