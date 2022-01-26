Fortis Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.