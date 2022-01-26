Fortis Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

