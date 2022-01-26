Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.68.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $272.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,233,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

