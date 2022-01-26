Fort L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $1,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PKI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.88. 13,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.75. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

