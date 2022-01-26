Fort L.P. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $23.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,319. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $603.39 and its 200 day moving average is $536.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.