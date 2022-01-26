Fort L.P. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dover by 116,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

DOV stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

