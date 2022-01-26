Fort L.P. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. FMR LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after buying an additional 1,927,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amdocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,607,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,976,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

