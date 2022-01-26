Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.62. 2,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,798. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

