Fluent (FLNT) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fluent to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fluent and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fluent Competitors 135 581 638 11 2.38

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 71.27%. Given Fluent’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluent and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -9.24 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -5.93

Fluent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Risk and Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fluent peers beat Fluent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

