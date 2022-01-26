Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given a $167.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.15.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.