Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FLC stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.