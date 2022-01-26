Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

